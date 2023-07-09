MANUU announces recruitment drive

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:08 PM, Sun - 9 July 23

Hyderabad: The Centre for Excellence in Organisation (CEO) Pvt. Ltd. is conducting a recruitment drive for Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages located at Bandatimmapur village, Siddipet, at Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) on July 15 at 8.30 am.

MANUU candidates who passed a diploma in Mechanical and Electrical, Electronics & Mechatronics in the year 2019 to 2023 are eligible to apply.

The drive is open for MANUU and outside candidates, the varsity said.

Interested candidates can register online at http://forms.office.com/r/AP8GuPENNy .

Further details can be obtained from Ph. 8754048632, 8639202927 or 9848171044.

Integrated B.Ed Programmes

Meanwhile, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has launched the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programmes (ITEP) from the academic year 2023-24.

According to Director of Admissions, Prof. M Vanaja, 50 seats are available each in BA BEd, BSc BEd and BCom BEd programmes and admissions will be on the basis of scores obtained in NCET conducted by the National Testing Agency.

Candidates can apply online at link https://ncet.samarth.ac.in till July 19.

Prospectus can be accessed on the university website www.manuu.edu.in.