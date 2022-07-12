MANUU offers admissions in ITI Trades

Hyderabad: Industrial Training Institute (ITI)-Hyderabad, Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), is offering admissions into various ITI trades (Draughtsman – Civil, Refrigeration & Air Conditioning, Electrician, Electronic Mechanic and Plumber) on merit basis. The last date for submission of filled in application form is August 1.

The application form can be downloaded from University website manuu.edu.in or can be obtained free of cost from MANUU campus, Hyderabad. The filled in forms can be submitted in person at ITI Office, MANUU campus.

The applicants must have passed Urdu as a subject/language/medium at Class X level. All trades are offered in Urdu medium and reservation policy is as per Government of India norms. For details, visit the website or contact phone numbers 040-23008413, 07032623941. The admissions in ITI Darbhanga (Bihar), MANUU, are also in progress and the last date for submission of applications is July 22.