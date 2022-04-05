MANUU offers admissions into UG regular courses through CUET

Published Date - 06:22 PM, Tue - 5 April 22

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) is offering admissions in undergraduate regular courses through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 for academic session 2022-23.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be conducting common entrance test for all the central universities including MANUU. Entrance test will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode.

According to a press release, candidates have to fill online application form available at CUET official website https://cuet.samarth.ac.in/ and the prospectus for UG programmes is available on website manuu.edu.in. The last date for submission of online form is May 6.

The UG courses available are B.A., BA Hons (Journalism & Mass Communication), B.Com., B.Sc. (MPC, MPCS, ZBC), B.Voc. (MIT, MLT), B.Tech Computer Science (Direct & Lateral entry into 2nd year of BTech CS for polytechnic diploma holders).

NTA will be conducting all entrance examinations for MANUU in Urdu Medium only and the candidates will have to choose MANUU at the beginning of the online application. Candidates who have passed 10 2 from recognized boards, recognized Madrasas students are also eligible to apply.

