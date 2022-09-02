MANUU starts MA Legal Studies course, admissions open till September 6

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 05:42 PM, Fri - 2 September 22

The programme is offered under self-finance category and tuition fee per semester is Rs.10,000.

Hyderabad: The Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, has launched MA Legal Studies programme from the academic year 2022-23. The programme is offered under self-finance category and tuition fee per semester is Rs.10,000.

Admissions will be on merit basis. Any graduate interested in law can apply online via link https://manuucoe.in/regularadmission up to September 6.

For other merit based regular PG Programmes – Urdu, English, Hindi, Arabic, Translation Studies, Persian; Women Studies, Public Administration, Political Science, Social Work, Islamic Studies, History, Economics, Sociology, Journalism And Mass Communication; M.Com and M.Sc.(Mathematics), the last date for online submission of application form is also September 6.

The MANUU is also offering part time diploma programmes in Urdu, Hindi, Arabic, Persian, Islamic Studies and Ghazal Appreciation (Tahseen-e-Ghazal) apart from certificate course in Urdu, French, Russian and Pashto.

For further details, visit the website www.manuu.edu.in.