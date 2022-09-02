Hyderabad: Visit Wonderla by TSRTC bus to avail special offer

Hyderabad: In a bid to boost public transport usage, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) on Friday announced a special offer for people visiting Wonderla Amusement Park in the city.
People visiting the amusement park by a TSRTC bus will be getting a 20 percent discount, the corporation said. It further said that it is providing direct buses to Wonderla on three routes across the city.
For more information, contact Wonderla incharge at +91 93988 63075.
Here are present routes operating to Wonderla: