MANUU to hold Seminar on ‘Status of Socio-religious groups in India’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:43 PM, Sun - 25 September 22

(File Photo) Seminar on ‘India @ 75 and status of socio-religious groups in India’ on Monday at 10 am. This is the second dialogue under the dialogue series on Democracy 2022

Hyderabad: Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Dalit Studies (IIDS), New Delhi, is organizing a seminar on ‘India @ 75 and status of socio-religious groups in India’ on its campus on Monday at 10 am. This is the second dialogue under the dialogue series on Democracy 2022.

According to Prof. Farida Siddiqui, Coordinator, Seminar & Dean, School of Arts & Social Sciences, Prof. Sukhadeo K Thorat, Chairman, IIDS, will deliver a keynote address on ‘Why Inter-group inequality still persists?’. Prof. Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor will preside over the seminar.

Also Read MANUU faculty gets fellowship in Italy

The book ‘Reading Minorities in India: Forms & Perspectives’ authored by Dr. KM Ziyauddin, Co-ordinator seminar will be released. The seminar will have three sessions which will be chaired by Prof. Vinod Jairath, Prof. Danish Moin, Prof. Afroz Alam and Prof. Shahid Raza.