MANUU faculty gets fellowship in Italy

05:22 PM, Tue - 19 July 22

Hyderabad: Dr. Khaleel Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Department of Computer Science & Information Technology (CS&IT), Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) has been selected by the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB) for the prestigious International Research Experience (IRE) Fellowship.

He is proceeding for a joint research project at the University of Pisa, Italy for a period of six months. Dr. Ahmad is one among 20 selected candidates throughout the country, the MANUU said on Tuesday.