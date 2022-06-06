Manvik, Niharika emerge champions at Victorious Tennis Tournament

Hyderabad: Manvik defeated Ch Sathwik 4-4, 7-3 in the U-12 boys singles while Niharika thrashed Janaki Reddy B 5-2 in the girls U-12 category in the Victorious tennis tournament at the Victorious Tennis Academy, Nagaram, ECIL on Sunday.

Meanwhile in the U-14 boys category Nirav downed Abhinav Derangula 5-2 to bag the top honours.

Results: U-10: Mixed event: Dokku Moksha bt Riha 5-1; U-12: Boys: Manvik bt Ch Sathwik 4-4, 7-3; Girls: K Niharika bt B Janaki Reddy 5-2; U-14: Boys: Nirav bt Abhinav Derangula 5-2; Girls: 1 Inna charu Hasini, 2 Janaki Reddy B; Doubles: (Round Robin Format): Boys: 1 Samanyu/Yona, 2 Abhinav Donthula/Sunny; U-16: Boys: Saharsh bt Abhiram K 5-1; U-18: Boys: (Round Robin Format): 1 S Gnandeep, 2 Saharsh; Men’s: S Gnandeep bt Naresh 6-4; Doubles: Gurunath Dame/Ajay bt Naresh/Dr Arvind 6-4.