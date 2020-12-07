Maoist arrested in Mahabubabad

By | Published: 8:03 pm

Mahabubabad: Police arrested a Maoist party member at Kothaguda mandal centre in the district on Monday. The arrested Maoist, who has been identified as Sangepu Mahesh alias Ranjit of Patimidigumpu hamlet of Gajulagattu Village in Gudur mandal, was a member of the outlawed CPI-Maoist Party’s Manuguru Area Dalam for several months.

Disclosing details at Kothaguda police on Monday, SP N Koti Reddy said the police seized several Maoists pamphlets and 20 rounds of SLR gun from the accused. “While Kothaguda police were checking vehicles at Polaram Cross Road near Kottaguda mandal, a man was seen walking towards the police from Battulapalli village. But he ran away after seeing the police. The police, however, chased and nabbed him. On questioning, he said that he was working for the Maoist party for some time now,” the SP said, adding that Mahesh was arrested in several cases in the past.

“He was accused in the murder of Guguloth Daspa and Guguloth Raju of Bodigonda village. He was also arrested in 2018 for threatening a road contractor in Bayaram for money. He was also accused in a case of shooting at police in Kistarampadu village of Cherla mandal and some other cases,” the SP and added that Mahesh worked for the CPI ML (New Democracy) from 2011 to 2019.

Koti Reddy appreciated Kothaguda SI SK Taher Baba and his staff along with the CRPF personnel for nabbing the Maoist party member. DSP Naresh Kumar and CI Raji Reddy were present at the press meet.

