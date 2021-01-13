Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh reward killed in exchange of fire in Dantewada

By | Published: 6:59 pm 7:00 pm

Kothagudem: A Maoist carrying Rs 5 lakh cash reward was killed in an exchange of fire between naxals and security forces in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh state on Wednesday.

According to the Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhishek Pallav, the exchange of fire (EoF) had taken place in the forests of Chikpal-Marjum during early hours when a team of Chhattisgarh Armed Forces and District Reserve Guards personnel engaged in combing operations.

The deceased Maoist was identified as local area committee member Hidma Muja. A 9 mm pistol and three IEDs, each weighing five kilograms, were seized. It was suspected that many naxals might be injured in the incident, the SP said.

