Rs 23.17 crore budget for KRMB

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 April 2024, 09:58 PM

(File Photo)

Hyderabad: The Krishna River Management Board has approved the budget estimate of Rs 23.17 crores for 2024-25. Over Rs 11.75 crores of the budget would be spent on the establishment charges.

The salaries component alone would be in the order of Rs 6.05 crores while Rs 4.89 crores would go for payment of allowances.

The machinery and equipment are expected to involve an expenditure of Rs 5.49 crores. The States of Telangana and AP would provide funds for the day today functioning of the Board.