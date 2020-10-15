Maoist surrenders before SP in Adilabad

A native of Chinna Dampur village in Narnoor mandal, Lingu was one of the members of Kumram Bheem-Mancherial dalam led by Mailarepu Adellu alias Bhaskar.

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Adilabad: Kodapa Lingu, a member of Maoist squad voluntarily surrendered himself before Superintendent of Police Vishnu S Warrier here on Thursday. He was produced before the media by Warrier.

A native of Chinna Dampur village in Narnoor mandal, Lingu was one of the members of Kumram Bheem-Mancherial dalam led by Mailarepu Adellu alias Bhaskar. He joined the squad three months ago. He decided to quit the outfit after the recent exchange of fire between policemen and Maoists in the forests of Kadamba village in Kaghaznagar mandal. He said he just about managed to survive the encounter.

Recalling his experience with the squad, the 28-year-old said that working with Maoists was nothing short of hell. “You don’t get drinking water, food and accommodation facilities. You lead a miserable life, facing risks every day,” he recounted, adding that he would like to lead a happy life with his family and earn a livelihood doing some work.

The surrendered extremist advised youngsters not to get attracted to the ideologies of the banned organisation and stay away from it. “All the members of the squad are undergoing severe stress. They do not have any liberties and cannot take any decision on their own,” he stated.

He was all praise for the policemen for having cordial relations with the people and for addressing their problems.

Warrier assured of a rehabilitation package for Lingu to help in join the social mainstream. He said that some more members of the squad were ready to follow suit, adding that the outlawed party was following outdated ideologies. “No one believes in the doctrines of the extremists,” he said.

Trainee IPS officer Akanksh Yadav, Utnoor DSP N Uday Reddy, AR DSP Syed Sujauddin Special Branch Inspector Naveen, Adilabad II town Inspector P Srinivas and Reserve Inspector O Sudhakar Rao were present.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .