Maoist Threat: Police scale up combing ops in Bhupalpally, Mulugu districts

Intensifies vehicle checking at Maharashtra- Chhattisgarh borders following calls from ultras to celebrate PLGA’s 21st anniversary

By | Published: 12:14 am 11:21 pm

Jayashankar Bhupalpally/Mulugu: The police have intensified combing operations in forests and are conducting vehicle checks in Bhupalpally and Mulugu districts to thwart the attempts of the outlawed Maoists to regain their lost ground in these two districts. They are mainly focusing on vehicles coming from neighbouring Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh. Police teams along with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel have been conducting vehicle checks for the last three months.

“We have also scaled up combing operations in both the districts with the Maoist’s calling to make the week-long celebration of the People’s Liberation Guerrilla Army’s (PLGA) 21st anniversary a success. We have received some intelligence inputs about the movement of special action teams under the supervision of CPI Maoist, Telangana State committee Secretary Yapa Narayana alias Haribhushan. It was noticed that the Maoists were pulling all stops to regain hold in Telangana State of late. They are trying to make their presence felt by resorting to killing of people in the name of police informers,” a senior police official told ‘Telangana Today.’

The police in coordination with Mahabubabad, Peddapalli, Bhadrad-Kothagudem district administrations, and Maharashtra and Chattisgarh Police, are conducting combing operations to keep track of the Maoists. It may be recalled that the Maoists had murdered a fertilizer shop owner Maduri Bheemeshwar Rao alias Beesu at Alubaka village of Venkatapuram mandal in Mulugu district branding him as a police informer on October 10.

Following this, the police had stepped up combing operations and killed two Maoists in an encounter in the forest areas of Narsimhasagar of Mangapet mandal in Mulugu district on October 18.

The Maoists, however, were able to distribute pamphlets and posters appealing to the people to celebrate the PLGA anniversary a couple of days ago. Sources said the police were targeting Maoists State leaders Yapa Narayana or Bade Damodhar.

Meanwhile, Mulugu SP and Bhupalpally in-charge Sangram Singh G Patil has personally visited the Telangana-Maharashtra check-post at Kaleshwaram bridge in Bhupalpally district to inspect vehicles on Thursday. He then inspected the Kaleswaram police station and examined the records besides speaking with the police personnel on the situation in the villages.

Patil warned that people providing shelter or extending other means of support to the Maoists would be punished as per the law. He said police officials were conducting regular cordon searches in Maoist-affected villages, holding meetings with the people and raising awareness on government schemes. The SP also asked the Maoists to give up the armed struggle and join the social mainstream to lead a peaceful life as the government was offering financial aid and other support to surrendered Naxalites.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .