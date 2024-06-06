Maoists regret death of villager in landmine explosion

6 June 2024

Mulugu: Maoists regretted the death of a villager Yellandula Yesu, who was killed when a landmine planted by the naxals exploded on Karregutta hillock in Kongala forests of Venkatapuram mandal in the district on June 3.

In a statement here on Thursday, CPI (Maoist) party Wazedu-Venkatapuram Area Committee secretary Shanta extended condolences to the family members of the deceased. She alleged that police had sent Yesu into the forests to gather information about Maoists movements.

Instead of taking responsibility for his death, police were blaming Maoists. Police should take responsibility for Yesu’s death, which was being used as pretext by police to instigate his family member to protest against Maoists, she said.

Shanta called on Yesu’s family and the public to protest against police for their deceptive policies. Police were using innocent people to collect information about Maoist dalam movements and to clear the routes on which they carry out combing operations, she complained.

She further stated that police by offering money and mobile phones to youths engaged them to serve as informers in the guise of hunters. Based on their information Telangana Greyhounds forces and Chhattisgarh police were carrying out combing and encounters.

Three Maoists, A Santhosh alias Sagar, Maniram and Laxman were killed in an encounter on March 6 based on information given by such informants. As part of operation kagar, the State and Central government using police to eliminate Maoists to hand over forests and minerals to capitalists and it has become imperative for the people to fight against such suppression, Shanta said.

For the protection of Maoist dalams, several booby traps have been set up on higher areas on hillocks far from places where the people move regularly. The locals were alerted about the same; told them not to venture into forests and they stopped going into the forests, she added.