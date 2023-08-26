Margot Robbie nearly starred on ‘American Horror Story: Asylum’

By IANS Updated On - 12:59 PM, Sat - 26 August 23

Los Angeles: Actress Margot Robbie almost joined Ryan Murphy’s ‘American Horror Story’ universe, casting director Eric Dawson revealed in a podcast.

“Margot is probably one of my favorite auditions of all time, and it was right before she broke out,” Dawson explained during the interview.

Talking about the actress, he continued: “She was just such a star. It was just crazy, her star appeal and when she walked in the room and her voice. Everything about it.”

Even though Margot didn’t get the role in the second season of the hit FX anthology series, Dawson’s confident that she would become big later.

“That was one of those things as a casting director you go, ‘This is a star. What do we do with her?’ ” the Emmy-nominated casting director recalled.

He added, “Then, immediately she started, just boom, boom, boom, and she was out of our sort of realm of possibility of hiring, but that’s really the fun part of casting, is seeing the people whose careers are just rising.”

Shortly after auditioning for the show, Margot did land her first major role as Naomi Lapaglia in ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’. The two-time Oscar-nominated actress continued to score big roles in films such as ‘Suicide Squad’, ‘I, Tonya’, ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’, ‘Babylon’ and ‘Asteroid City’. She most recently starred in Greta Gerwig’s record-breaking box office hit “Barbie”, in which she played the iconic Mattel doll.

As for ‘AHS: Asylum’ which premiered in October 2012, it starred Zachary Quinto, Joseph Fiennes, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters and James Cromwell among others. Chloe Sevigny and Ian McShane made guest star appearances with

Dylan McDermott, Mark Consuelos, Adam Levine and Mark Margolis recurring on the show. It received 18 Emmy nominations.