Marri appeals to party workers to work hard for the victory of Vani Devi

By | Published: 8:28 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Malkajgiri parliamentary constituency in-charge, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy has appealed party workers to work hard for the victory of Vani Devi in Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Graduates constituency MLC elections.

During a meeting here on Wednesday, he asked workers to take forward all programmes and schemes implemented up by the State government to the public and create awareness.

Later, Reddy inaugurated MLA Sayanna cricket tournament at GHMC Shenoy play ground. He said that sports gives much-needed relief and make players to be healthy and happy.