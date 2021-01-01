Maruti Suzuki Dec sales up 20 pc to 1.6 lakh units

At the same time, export sales rose by more than 31 per cent to 9,938 units from 7,561 units in December 2019, it said on Friday.

By | Published: 1:15 pm

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki, the country’s largest passenger car manufacturer, posted total sales of 1.6 lakh units in December, marking a growth of over 20 per cent from 1.33 lakh units in the same month of last year.

At the same time, export sales rose by more than 31 per cent to 9,938 units from 7,561 units in December 2019, it said on Friday.On the other hand, domestic sales moved up 17.8 per cent to 1.46 lakh units from 1.24 lakh units.

The compact-segment (WagonR, Swift, Celerio, Ignis, Baleno, Dzire, Tour S) witnessed nearly 18 per cent jump in domestic sales at 77,741 units from 65,673 units in the same period.But mini-segment (Alto, S-Presso) increased by 4.4 per cent in December 2020 to 24,927 units from 23,883 units in December 2019.

The mid-sized segment (Ciaz) sales crashed by nearly 29 per cent to 1,270 units from 1,786 units in December 2019.With total sales of 4.95 lakh units in October to December (Q3 FY21), the company registered a growth of 13.4 per cent over the same period previous year.

“The company remains committed to the health, safety and well-being of all members across the value chain,” said Maruti Suzuki.”All manufacturing, sales and service operations continue to take place fully consistent with all safety requirements for employees and customers.”