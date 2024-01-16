Maruti Suzuki India hikes vehicle prices

Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sells a range of cars starting from Alto to Invicto, priced between Rs 3.54-28.42 lakh (ex-showroom).

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 12:18 PM

New Delhi: Maruti Suzuki India on Tuesday said it has increased prices of its entire model range with immediate effect.

An estimated weighted average of increase across models is 0.45 per cent, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

This indicative figure is calculated using ex-showroom prices of models in Delhi and will come into effect from January 16, 2024, it added.

