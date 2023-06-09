Maruti Suzuki Nexa announces discounts on selected models in June

The Maruti Suzuki Nexa Ciaz has a discount of Rs 33,000, where the exchange offer is worth Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:37 PM, Fri - 9 June 23

Hyderabad: Are you planning to buy a new car this month? Then this will be great news. Maruti Suzuki has announced massive discounts of up to Rs 64,000 on its Nexa range for June. This offer can be obtained through exchange bonuses, cash discounts, and corporate benefits.

Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Nexa Ciaz has a discount of Rs 33,000, where the exchange offer is worth Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount. However, there is no cash discount.

Baleno

The Maruti Suzuki Nexa Baleno has a discount of Rs 35,000. The Baleno automatic and manual variants have a Rs 20,000 cash discount, an exchange offer of Rs 15,000, and a cash discount of Rs 10,000. Maruti is also offering benefits of up to Rs 25,000 on CNG variants.

Ignis

The Maruthi Suzuki Nexa Ignis has a discount of Rs 64,000 for both automatic and manual variants. The cash discounts of Rs 35,000, the exchange bonus of Rs 25,000, and the corporate benefits of Rs 4,000