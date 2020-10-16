Massive loss for farmers as floods damage crops in Sangareddy

By | Published: 9:09 pm

Sangareddy: With river Manjira receiving heavy inflows from upstream areas and water level touching the full reservoir level in Singur project, crops in hundreds of acres were submerged in water along the river course in Narayankhed and Zaheerabad Assembly constituencies.

Singur was receiving 58,000 cusecs of water from upstream while the irrigation authorities were discharging 68,000 cusecs downstream the river course. Due to heavy floods, villagers living near the Singur project said that insects and snakes were entering their houses.

