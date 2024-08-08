MATH, DST, T-Hub, announces MATHack 2.0 in Hyderabad

This 36-hour AI-focused hackathon is part of a series of initiatives leading up to the Global AI Innovation Summit 2024, organized by the Government of Telangana

By Telangana Today Published Date - 8 August 2024, 03:05 PM

Telangana It Hub

Hyderabad: MATH (Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence Technology Hub), the pioneering hub for AI and ML technologies and a collaborative effort between the Department of Science and Technology (DST) and T-Hub, has announced MATHack 2.0.

This 36-hour AI-focused hackathon is part of a series of initiatives leading up to the Global AI Innovation Summit 2024, organized by the Government of Telangana. MATHack 2.0 is designed to empower students, startups, and developers in AI and ML sector to tackle real-world challenges.

Organized in collaboration with TalentFarm and Idealabs Ventures Private Limited, the hackathon will see 50 final teams selected from over 20,000 applications. The event will culminate in a final pitch on September 5th during Global AI Innovation Summit (GAIS 2024).

The hackathon will kick off at T-Hub, where participants will benefit from mentorship by experienced corporate leaders and successful founders. This mentorship will provide invaluable insights and help startups refine their ideas and solutions.

The winning teams will have exclusive opportunities to work on real-world use cases provided by the Government of Telangana and will compete for substantial prize money. Additionally, the top three winners will receive free incubation at MATH, gaining access to resources and support to further develop their innovations.