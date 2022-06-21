Maxtern Media has 50+ Clients from Bangalore itself, Says Mohit Churiwal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:52 PM, Tue - 21 June 22

Hyderabad: Maxtern Media, one of the leading Digital Marketing & Press Release agencies started by Mohit Churiwal in Surat is all set to expand its branches and come to Bangalore.

The digital media & marketing agency is led by the amazing team of Mohit Churiwal who work tirelessly to meet their client’s demands at affordable rates. Specialized in Public Relations, Branding, SEO, Social Media Marketing & Social Media Management, Maxtern Media is undoubtedly going to be the Best Press Release Distribution Service in Banglore.

On opening up the agency in Bangalore, Mohit says, “I believe it has been time to level up our game in the market. It’s no news that Banglore is a hub for opportunities and I am hoping to get a lot of learnings from there.”

Maxtern Media and its team have worked with several top businessmen & influencers and established companies by growing their media presence. Not only that, but the Digital Entrepreneur Mohit Churiwal also helped businesses to build strong brand credibility & ultimately boost their businesses.

Setting up a new branch in Bangalore isn’t just an overnight job. There are challenges but nothing can stop Mohit from making Maxtern Media the Best Press Release Distribution Service in Bangalore. Founded in 2019 by the young Entrepreneur, Maxtern Media is surely growing to new heights and bringing newer ideas to the table. Mohit says, “To date, we have 50+ clients from Bangalore with whom we have collaborated and helped their businesses to achieve their goals.” Adding to it he also mentioned that a new start in Bangalore will benefit their business by ten folds since the brand is already well known among every Bangalore-based Entrepreneur. Maxtern Media is already popular among brands and there is no doubt that Mohit & his team will work hard to ensure it becomes the best Social Media Management Service in Bangalore.