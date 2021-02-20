Maxwell, Gusty Note, Garnet shine in trials

By | Racing Correspondent | Published: 6:32 pm

Hyderabad: Maxwell, Gusty Note, Garnet, Campania, Sharp Mind, Rivadavia, Elmira & Viking Sun pleased when the following horses were exercised at Malakpet Race Course on Saturday morning.

Sand:

600m: Titus (Apprentice) 48, moved easy. Vijays Simha (SS Tanwar) (From 1000/400) 45, handy.

Nova Scotia (G Naresh) 46, moved well.

800m: Agni (Deepak Singh) 1-2, 600/48, moved freely. Paso Robles (G Naresh) 1-2, 600/48, moved easy. Marvel Princess (Kiran Naidu) 1-3, 600/47, handy. Dead Centre (RS Jodha) 1-0, 600/46, moved well. Linewiler (G Naresh) 59, 600/43, good. Story Teller (Bopanna) 1-4, 600/48, moved easy. Elmira (RB) 56, 600/42, speedy.

1000m: Rivadavia (Ashhad Asbar) 1-16, 800/57, 600/43, in good shape. Victory Parade (Deepak Singh) 1-18, 800/1-1, 600/47, moved freely. Southern Lady (SS Tanwar) 1-15, 800/58, 600/44, strode out well. Maxwell (P Ajeeth K) 1-14, 800/57, 600/42, impressed. Sea Wolf (RB) 1-15, 800/58, 600/42, note. Promiseofhappiness (AA Vikrant) & Beauty On Parade (RB) 1-18, 800/1-0, 600/46, pair not extended. Gusty Note (RS Jodha) & Garnet (Deepak Singh) 1-14, 800/56, 600/43, a notable pair. Viking Sun (K Mukesh) & 4y-(Planetaire/Hollow Ridge) (RB) 1-13, 800/57, 600/43, former to note. Campania (Surya Prakash) & Sharp Mind (Gaddam) 1-14, 800/58,600/45, pair looks well.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .