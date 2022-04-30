MCK general body discusses steps to resolve water scarcity

Published Date - 08:37 PM, Sat - 30 April 22

Corporators particiapting in MCK general body meeting held under the aegis of the Mayor Y Sunil Rao in Karimnagar on Saturday.

Karimnagar: Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar general body extensively discussed about drinking water scarcity prevailed in the town. Corporators of various divisions raised drinking water scarcity issue in the MCK general body meeting held under the aegis of Mayor Y Sunil Rao at Collectorate auditorium here on Saturday. Different areas especially the localities which were newly merged in MCK are reeling under water scarcity in the present summer season. Corporators of concerned divisions brought the water problems being faced by the local people to the notice of the general body.

Responding to members’ doubts, the Mayor has assured to take steps to solve the water scarcity problem and instructed engineering, town planning and revenue officials to take immediate measures to address the problems in the town. In the entire country, Karimnagar was the only town, which was supplying daily water to its residents. As part of it, the problem in the supply of water has been developed in some localities during the last sometime, he admitted.

The pressure in water supply was also reduced due to depletion of water levels in Lower Manair Dam. BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minsiter Gangula Kamalakar and Collector RV Karnan had instructed officials to release water into LMD from Mid Manair reservoir to overcome the problem. There was also a problem in the release of water from LMD due to ongoing repair work for flood gates, he informed and expressed confidence that the drinking water supply problem would be solved in the next one week.

Except for a few areas, water is being supplied to the residents of the town every day. In some areas, corporations were unable to supply water due to damage of pipes following smart city and MCK development works. Mayor instructed officials to take steps to supply water. Residents of newly merged areas such as Theegalaguttapalli, Sitarampur, Arepalli and Rekurthi would also be supplied water in the present summer season itself by completing pending pipeline works, he assured and added that the areas, where the works were incomplete, would be supplied water through tankers. Asking the officials to prepare the division wise list of contractors who have not yet started works, he instructed officials to allocate drinking water supply works to new contractors by inviting re-tenders.

Sunil Rao warned to take serious action against officials who neglect the problems raised by the members and instructed them to take steps to solve problems. Deputy Mayor Challa Swaroopa Rani, Commissioner Seva Islawath, Deputy Commissioner Triyambakeshwar and others participated in the meeting.

