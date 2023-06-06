MEA to open 14 POPSKs under RPO-Hyderabad on Saturdays

Saturday POPSK normal appointments will be released every Wednesday at 4.30 pm till further orders

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:00 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

Hyderabad: Considering the increased demand for appointments availability cycle, the Ministry of External Affairs has decided to open 14 Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) under Regional Passport Office, Hyderabad, on Saturdays with effect from May 20 and till further orders. Till now, these POPSKs functioned on three Saturdays.

Now, for the special functioning on 4th Saturday in a row (i.e., June 10), 700 normal appointments would be released in the Passport Seva website on June 7 at 4.30 pm. Henceforth, Saturday POPSK normal appointments will be released every Wednesday at 4.30 pm till further orders.

Applicants, both registering now/desiring to reschedule their appointment, may make use of this facility through www.passportindia.gov.in/mPassportseva app and attend respective POPSKs where their slots are booked. The applicants were also informed that prior appointment is mandatory and no walk-in requests would be entertained at POPSKs.

The RPO advised the applicants not to approach middlemen/touts/brokers for their passport and passport related requirements and to make use of this special measure.

Also Read HMDA begins beautification on Narsingi–Kokapet stretch