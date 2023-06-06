HMDA begins beautification on Narsingi–Kokapet stretch

HMDA decking up the Narsingi–Kokapet stretch with artworks clubbed with lush greenery and have made the entire stretch alluring.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:11 PM, Tue - 6 June 23

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has taken up beautification work at Kokapet

Hyderabad: Commuting on the Narsingi–Kokapet stretch is no longer the same with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) decking up the road with artworks clubbed with lush greenery and have made the entire stretch and its connecting roads alluring. At these artworks, people can also walk on the pathways developed near them and observe the piece of art closely.

A welcome arch, an artwork showcasing the Rs 2 paise and Rs 5 paise coins that were minted decades ago, children walking on a bund, a person lost in deep thoughts are some of the artworks that have transformed the road beautifully.

Speaking about the artwork, Kumara Swamy Goud, the architect, said that he has made an attempt to showcase the richness of Telangana through his art. “The children walking on the water pipeline/bund represent the rich resources of the State including our water reservoirs,” he said.

He also mentioned that, due to the vision of the State government, Hyderabad has turned into a role model for other cities in the country and artwork that illustrate a person thinking out of the box, portrays the State government’s visionary thought process and futuristic approach.

The other artworks that have decked up the place include the Buddha Statue, a representation of Charminar and the heritage sites in Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, HMDA officials said that, to build the welcome arch, the grade/quality of the stainless steel material used is the same as the one used to construct Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial.