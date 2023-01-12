Measures taken to improve tiger habitat in Mancherial

By Padala Santosh Published Date - 11:30 PM, Thu - 12 January 23

Mancherial: Forests of the neighbouring Kumram Bheem Asifabad district have been a safe haven for tigers from Maharashtra over the last few years. However, with the forests of Mancherial district failing to draw tigers into them, Forest officials are taking measures to make the forest conducive for them.

“Special measures are being taken to improve the habitat for tigers. For instance, grasslands were developed for fauna in over 1,000 hectares in Jannaram, Chennur and Bellampalli divisions under the mission. Grasslands play a vital role in increasing the population of herbivores that are essential to conserve tigers migrating from Kumram Bheem Asifabad district in search of food,” District Forest Officer Shiv Aasheesh Singh told Telangana Today.

Grasslands, meant for fodder of herbivores, were created in 800 hectares in Jannaram forest division which forms the core of Kawal Tiger Reserve, while grasslands were raised in 100 hectares each in Bellampalli and Chennur division. The creation of grasslands resulted in an exponential rise in the population of herbivores in the forests of this region. Prey base has gone up like never before, officials said.

Availability of herbivores such as Indian Gazelle, sambar deer, nilgai or blue buck and wild boars, per sq kilometer has significantly increased, as per the latest census. Solar power-based bore wells were installed at percolation tanks in order to ensure water round the clock, giving rise to improvement of habitat for tigers, Singh said, adding that the forests were also being guarded closely to ensure safety of wild animals, especially big cats, considering incidences of poaching and hunting of wild animals reported in the past. Surveillance of fauna too has been stepped up. A total of 600 CCTV camera traps were installed through a grid-based model at entry points and vulnerable locations covering the 1,760 square kilometre forest cover of the district.

“Similarly, the tracking system has been improved in order to monitor the movement of resident and migrant tigers. As many as 120 trackers including base camp watchers are on the job to trail tigers at every step. They are meticulously watching the movement and behavior of tigers,” he said.

Meanwhile, capacity building of forest staffers is also being done through special training at regular intervals given by experts from Tadoba, Kanha and Pench Tiger Reserves. Awareness is being created among stakeholders such as the rural population, farmers, tribals and others under the mission.

Nature trails, cycling to be introduced in Mancherial soon

In order to expose the rich flora and fauna of the district and to let the public know measures of tiger conservation, the Forest department is planning to introduce nature trails and cycling in the core and buffer areas of Kawal Tiger Reserve and other spots soon.

District Forest Officer S Aasheesh Singh said the nature trails and cycling would be launched in KTR and other forests of the district in order to create an interface between the public and the forest department in the near future. Paths have already been identified. Participants can easily know measures being taken by the forest department to conserve the tigers and wild animals. Accompanied by a guide, they could interact with locals, he said.

The Forest department has procured five safari vehicles spending Rs.75 lakh recently. Safari tours have been designed. The vehicles will be utilized in KTR and other parts of the district to carry visitors to explore the forests. Hospitality facilities too will be improved by creating accommodation facilities at tourist spots soon.