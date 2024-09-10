Medak: 27-year-old dies, father sustains injuries in road accident

The deceased was Donthi Mallesham (27), and the injured was his father Bodhaiah (52).

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 September 2024, 01:50 PM

Representational Image

Medak: In a tragic incident, a youngster died and his father sustained serious injuries as a lorry knocked down a two-wheeler on NH-44 at Ramanthapur village in Masaipet mandal on Tuesday.

They were residents of Suraram in Chinna Shankarampet mandal. Bodhaiah was rushed to the government hospital in Medak for treatment.

A case was registered