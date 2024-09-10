Tuesday, Sep 10, 2024
Home | Medak | Medak 27 Year Old Dies Father Sustains Injuries In Road Accident

Medak: 27-year-old dies, father sustains injuries in road accident

The deceased was Donthi Mallesham (27), and the injured was his father Bodhaiah (52).

By Telangana Today
Updated On - 10 September 2024, 01:50 PM
Medak: 27-year-old dies, father sustains injuries in road accident
Representational Image

Medak: In a tragic incident, a youngster died and his father sustained serious injuries as a lorry knocked down a two-wheeler on NH-44 at Ramanthapur village in Masaipet mandal on Tuesday.

The deceased was Donthi Mallesham (27), and the injured was his father Bodhaiah (52).

Also Read

They were residents of Suraram in Chinna Shankarampet mandal. Bodhaiah was rushed to the government hospital in Medak for treatment.

A case was registered

Related News

Latest News