Medak: 27-year-old dies, father sustains injuries in road accident

Medak: In a tragic incident, a youngster died and his father sustained serious injuries as a lorry knocked down a two-wheeler on NH-44 at Ramanthapur village in Masaipet mandal on Tuesday.
The deceased was Donthi Mallesham (27), and the injured was his father Bodhaiah (52).
They were residents of Suraram in Chinna Shankarampet mandal. Bodhaiah was rushed to the government hospital in Medak for treatment.
A case was registered