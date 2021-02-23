Medak: Man ends life, accuses harassment by community elders over dispute with wife

The victim was identified as Ippa Shankar (26), who shot a video before committing suicide.

By | Published: 4:54 pm

Medak: A 26-year-old man committed suicide by hanging himself at his agriculture field at Muslapur village in Alladurg mandal late on Monday night.

The victim was identified as Ippa Shankar (26), who shot a video before committing suicide. Shankar, who got married on January 7 this year, was depressed as his wife allegedly left him within three days of their marriage. Shankar was also accused in a murder case some seven years ago under Hathnoora Police Station limits. Alladurg police had also opened a rowdy sheet on him.

According to the statement in the video and his relatives, the elders of Mudiraj community had kept him away. Shankar urged the Alladurg police not to harm his elder brother. Shankar lamented that everyone in the community was favouring the women (his wife) during the panchayat. He said he had lost confidence in the people. Stating that he would have ended his life a few days ago, Shankar said he decided to take the extreme step finally as no one from the community changed their attitude towards him.

On February 6, Shankar had filed a case against three elders in Alladurg Police Station alleging that they were harassing him. The relatives of Shankar alleged that the police did not take any action against the elders. Alladurg police registered a case and investigation is on.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .