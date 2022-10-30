Medak: Man leaves wife a day after marriage, she protests at DSP office

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:01 PM, Sun - 30 October 22

Tejasri along with her family members is staging a protest at DSP Office in Toopran of Medak district on Sunday.

Medak: A woman along with her relatives took out a rally and staged a protest before the Manoharabad DSP office in Toopran after her husband allegedly left her a day after their marriage.

According to the police, the man Yaswanth Reddy was in love with Tejashri, both residents of Dharamarajupally village of Manoharabad Mandal, for some time. They belonged to two different communities. Against the wishes of his family, Yaswanth Reddy married Tejashri in a temple a few days ago.

However, he left her a day after their marriage owing to pressure from his parents and relatives. After coming to know about this, Tejashri and her relatives reached the DSP office in a rally. They staged a protest demanding justice, following which the police assured to counsel them to stay together.