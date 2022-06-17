Protest against Agnipath turns violent in Hyderabad

Updated On - 12:30 PM, Fri - 17 June 22

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in the Secunderabad Railway Station when several youngsters staged a protest against the Central government’s Armed Forces recruitment scheme ‘Agnipath’ here on Friday.

Hundreds of protestors barged into the railway tracks and platforms damaging the food stalls, luggages, and partially torching a goods compartment. A few two-wheelers too were set on fire.

As the railway police reached the spot and started trying to disperse the protestors, they pelted stones on police personnel.

When reports last came in, the government railway police were trying to pacify the protestors and clearing the crowd. They were also warning to resort to a lathi charge and open fire if not stopped.

