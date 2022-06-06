Watch: Leopard spotted by police patrol team close to busy road in Medak

Medak: An adult leopard was spotted very close to a busy road at Sardana in Havelighanpur Mandal by patrolling police teams on Sunday late night. The three constables, Jayanand, Sudharshanam and Narasimhulu of Havelighanpur station were on patrolling duty on Sunday night. When they were proceeding towards Sardana village, a leopard emerged from the bushes. The alert constables stopped the vehicle expecting the animal to cross the road.

Simultaneously, one of them started videographing the leopard when it retreated a bit inside the bushes to allow the vehicle to pass on. Moving a bit forward, the constables videographed the leopard which was comfortably sitting. When the vehicle was not moving on, the leopard retreated into the forest. Meanwhile, the forest officials and police have put the villagers of Havelighanpur on high alert after seeing the video. The officials asked them not venture out of their homes at night. The forest officials also asked them not to go alone to agricultural fields during the daytime. The forest officials were tracking the movement of the wild cat based on the pug marks found in the area.