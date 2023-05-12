Medak: Orphan, Class 10 topper in Pappannapet mandal, looks for funds to continue studies

Banglakadi Divya lost her both parents in 2022, with her mother Chandrakala dying of illness in January 2022, while her father Sailu, who could not bear the death of his wife, died by suicide two months later

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:16 PM, Fri - 12 May 23

File Photo.

Medak: A Class 10 student is on the brink of discontinuing her studies due to financial constraints even after standing top in Pappannapet Mandal in Medak district by scoring a 10GPA.

Banglakadi Divya lost her both parents in 2022, with her mother Chandrakala dying of illness in January 2022, while her father Sailu, who could not bear the death of his wife, died by suicide two months later. Divya, who was till then studying in a private school, with her cab driver father supporting her education, had to shift to her maternal grandparents in Podchenpally after the deaths of Sailu and Chandrakala.

With her elder sister married off a year before the deaths of their parents, Divya was alone, but still did not falter in her academics and completed her Class 10 from the Podchenpally Zilla Parishad High School in Pappannapet. With the results out now, she is the topper among all 10 high schools in Pappannapet Mandal.

Though Divya stands a very good chance to get a seat in IIIT-Basara as a topper in the mandal, funds are now a major issue for her. Her maternal grandfather Krishna and grandmother Rukkamma have no property and are taking care of Divya by rearing a couple of buffaloes.

Now, after hearing her story, her teachers in the Podchenpally school, led by Social Science teacher B Devaiah, have joined hands to mobilise funds to help her continue her studies. They have collected Rs.25,043 so far. However, this is a far throw from what she will need.

According to Devaiah (98495 30557), Divya would need at least Rs.40,000 per year to continue her studies. They are trying to mobilise at least Rs.2 lakh and deposit it in her account. The teachers have urged the State government and philanthropists to come forward and support Divya to continue her studies.