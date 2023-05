Telangana: Farmer’s daughter shines in Intermediate exams

Dongre Swathika, the daughter of a farmer from Thungeda village in Rebbena mandal, secured 980 marks out of the total 1,000 marks

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Dongre Swathika, the daughter of a farmer from Thungeda village in Rebbena mandal, shined in the results of Intermediate II year. She secured 980 marks out of the total 1,000 marks.

She studied Intermediate at Telangana Social Welfare Residential Junior College-Kaddampeddur mandal centre. Her father Shivaram is a small time farmer.

