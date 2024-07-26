Medak: RDO insists on MRP sales at bus station

Following complaints from passengers, Collector Rahul Raj had instructed Rama Devi to inspect the bus station on Friday.

Medak RDO Rama Devi is talking to passengers at bus station in Medak on Friday.

Medak: Medak RDO Rama Devi asked shop owners at the Medak bus station to sell all the products at the maximum retail price (MRP) only and warned that they would force the shops to close down if they were found selling products at rates higher than the MRP.

Following complaints from passengers, Collector Rahul Raj had instructed Rama Devi to inspect the bus station on Friday. She directed the staff to keep the premises and toilets clean besides avoiding rainwater stagnation. Enquiring about the services being operated from Medak bus station with the staff, the RDO also interacted with the passengers to know the issues.

Depot manager Surekha, Tehsildar Srinivas, and others were present.