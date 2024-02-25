Pickpockets steal gold chain in Medak Bus station

The woman, Mallikarjuna Rani (40), a resident of Kuchanpally in Havelighanpur Mandal, reached the bus station in an auto with the gold chain in a bag.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 07:35 PM

Medak: Pickpockets stole an eight-tola gold chain from a woman at the Medak bus station while she was boarding an RTC bus on Sunday.

The woman, Mallikarjuna Rani (40), a resident of Kuchanpally in Havelighanpur Mandal, reached the bus station in an auto with the gold chain in a bag. Rani boarded a Yellareddy bus, after which she found her bag containing the gold ornament missing. Rani said she had checked the gold chain even after getting out of the auto and minutes before boarding the bus. She lodged a complaint with the Medak Town Police, who are inspecting CCTV footage.