Medak: Thieves steal two temple hundis at Edupayala

When the priests and temple staff reached the temple in the morning, they found the hundis missing.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10 August 2024, 06:04 PM

Thieves abandon empty hundis at Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple Edupayala in Medak district in the early hours of Saturday.

Medak: Some unidentified miscreants decamped with money from the temple offering box (hundi) at the Sri Vanadurga Bhavani Temple at Edupayala in Medak district in the early hours of Saturday. CCTV footage shows the miscreants entering the temple premises and taking away two hundis to the old Kalyana Katta, where they broke them open and decamped with the cash and other valuables offered by devotees.

When the priests and temple staff reached the temple in the morning, they found the hundis missing. Following a complaint, the Papannapet police reached the spot and traced the old hundis at the old Kalyana Katta. A case was registered. Efforts are on to nab the burglars.