Medak: Three youth attempted to rape minor girl at Edupayala

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:14 PM, Sat - 16 July 22

Medak: In an attempt to sexually exploit a 15-year-old minor girl, three youth kidnapped her and took her deep into the forest area at Sri Vana Durga Bhavani Temple Edupayala in Medak district on Saturday evening. By closing her mouth and holding her legs, the accused took her to an isolated place in their auto. While two of them were guarding outside, one of them tried to rape her.

However, she fought him bravely and yelled for the help. Her brother, who was at some distance away, came to her rescue. He caught hold of them and called the Police.

According to Papannapet SI Vijay Kumar, the girl was going to a hand pump to fetch water when the accused made the attempt. The three accused were natives of the Kurnool district in Andhra Pradesh. A case under POCSO Act was registered against the trio. Further investigation is on.