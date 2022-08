Medak: Tirupathi-Nanded express hits buffalo, stopped for 45 minutes

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:32 PM, Wed - 3 August 22

Medak: The Tirupathi-Nanded express was stopped for 45 minutes at Sankapur in Narsingi Mandal on Wednesday as the train hit a buffalo.

As the carcass of buffalo stuck under the wheels of the train, the driver stopped it. It took about 45 minutes to remove it.