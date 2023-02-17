Medical Colleges row: KT Rama Rao takes jibe at PM Narendra Modi

The Minister urged Prime Minister to train the Union Ministers in maintaining consistency on uttering lies and misleading the people.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:21 PM, Fri - 17 February 23

File Photo.

Hyderabad: Fuming over BJP-led union Government for distorting facts over sanctioning medical colleges to Telangana, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urged him to train the Union Ministers in maintaining consistency on uttering lies and misleading the people.

The State government has been very critical of the union government for failing to sanction single medical college to Telangana, while 157 colleges were sanctioned across the country. Every time, a Union Minister visits Telangana, the issue is raised and they come up with different versions.

While, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy claimed nine colleges were sanctioned, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Mansukh Mandviya said no proposals were received from Telangana and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that only two proposals were received.

Vexed with the attitude of the Union Ministers, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao on Friday tweeted “Three union Cabinet Ministers on medical colleges in Telangana State. Kishan Reddy – nine sanctioned, Mansukh Mandviya – 0 proposals received and Nirmala Sitharaman – two proposals received. Modiji, train your Ministers well at least to consistently peddle the same lies and fakery.”

Further sharing an image of Union Tourism Minister’s past tweet on Global Centre of Traditional Medicine, KT Rama Rao tweeted “Gem among these union Cabinet Ministers has to be our own Kishan Reddy garu. He announces creation of nine non-existent medical colleges in Telangana out of thin air and also a fictitious Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad”

Gem among these Union Cabinet has to be our own Kishan Reddy Garu 👍 He announces creation of 9 Non-Existent Medical colleges in Telangana out of thin air and also a Fictitious Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad 😂 pic.twitter.com/fpAYlub447 — KTR (@KTRBRS) February 17, 2023