MLC Kavitha reacts to Nirmala’s comments

Due to the myopic policies of the BJP government, India's potential remained underutilized, she said

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 AM, Fri - 17 February 23

File Photo

Hyderabad: Countering union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s comments on the Telangana government, MLC K Kavitha shot back stating that the BJP government was repeatedly claiming that China was India’s competition and wondered as to why China had become an 18 trillion dollar economy and India failed to achieve its five trillion dollar economy target.

Due to the myopic policies of the BJP government, India’s potential remained underutilized, she said. “If the Modi Government cannot unlock the potential of the nation, don’t blame the States. Telangana is a progressive State and if you cannot think progressively, please don’t blame us,” Kavitha said.

Also Read KTR writes to Nirmala Sitharaman; pushes for International Data Embassies in Hyderabad

If the BJP government was seriously committed to its ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ campaign, the BRS MLC asked as to why was the union government not customizing schemes according to requirements of the States.

“The Government should not hide its failures and should discontinue its ‘No Data Policy’ before the people. No Votes Available will be the people’s reply,” she said, pointing out that the wealthiest people in the country, who hold 60 per cent of the country’s wealth, contributed only three per cent to the GDP, while the poor and poorest of Indians contribute much higher.

“But, the Modi government makes policies for the rich. They are corporate friendly and not poor friendly,” she said, also stating that though there were over 81 crore NREGS Job Card Holders, the money allocated by the union Government to the scheme was meagre.

Coming down heavily on the BJP government for the country’s rising debts, she said before 2014, India incurred debts to the tune of Rs 55 lakh crore, which had now crossed Rs.155 lakh crore.

“Why does the Modi government try to teach us on fiscal prudence? Telangana is growing at more than 17.5 percent GSDP. Telangana contributes 4.5 per cent of the GDP of this country and our population is only 2.5 per cent of the country” she pointed out.