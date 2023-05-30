Medical Council of India derecognises Mediciti medical college, Hyderabad

Amaravati: The Medical Council of India has cancelled the recognition of Mediciti medical college belonging to former union Minister Sujana Chowdary and issued orders stopping admissions to the college for the academic year 2023-24.

The college was set up in the name of Mediciti Institute of Medical Sciences at Ghanpur of Medchal Malkajigiri district on the outskirts of Hyderabad in 2002 on a 40-acre site and every year 100 medical admissions were made since 2012-13.

The number of seats increased to 150 from 2017. The MCI during its routine inspections, found that the college had resorted to some irregularities. At present, there are 750 MBBS students and 150 PG students studying there.

