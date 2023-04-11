Khammam Medical College gets NMC approval for 100 MBBS seats

After receiving the Letter of Permission, the classes will be started in the medical college, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar told Telangana Today

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:32 PM, Tue - 11 April 23

Khammam: The National Medical Commission’s Medical Assessment and Rating Board (MARB) on Monday issued a letter of intent for 100 MBBS seats in Government Medical College, Khammam.

The letter of intent was issued following the State government’s application seeking permission to start the medical college here. The National Medical Commission asked the government to furnish required undertaking and essential documents to issue a Letter of Permission to run the classes in the academic year 2023-24.

After receiving the Letter of Permission, the classes will be started in the medical college, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar told Telangana Today. Arrangements like lecture halls, laboratories and others were made to run the classes.

The Government Medical College, Khammam would be fully operational within a week with all the approvals, the Minister said while extending his best wishes to the medical students and the public on the occasion of the commencement of classes from this academic year.

“With Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s decision to establish a medical college here, a long-standing wish of the people of erstwhile Khammam district and students has been fulfilled. The government has already released Rs.166 crore for development of infrastructure and construction of new buildings for the college,” Ajay Kumar said.

The R & B department site in the city and the existing collectorate building complex was handed over to the Medical College for running MBBS classes and Nursing College. The Government General Hospital has already been equipped with ultramodern medical facilities like Cath Lab, liquid oxygen plant, MCH Centre, neurology, cardiology, CT scan, mother milk bank and others.

Even as the BJP government at the Centre failed to sanction medical colleges in Telangana, the Chief Minister took a bold step to establish Medical Colleges in all the districts of the State, the minister said, and thanked the Chief Minister and Health Minister T Harish Rao for setting up a medical college in Khammam.