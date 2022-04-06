Medical device that can disable SARS-CoV-2

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:44 PM, Wed - 6 April 22

Hyderabad: A rural innovator, Narishma Chary Mandaji has developed a medical device that uses first of its kind Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) approved virus attenuation technology to disable all kind of virus including SARS-CoV-2 up to 99.9 per cent efficacy in an enclosed space, in air, and on the surfaces.

Marketed by Hyderabad-based medical device company Instashield, the medical device is a plug and play device that delivers necessary signals to the electron emitters producing hypercharge high velocity electrons, which interact with the negative seeking s-protein of the corona family of viruses, thus, reducing infectivity and preventing air and surface borne transmission of the corona family of viruses, the researcher claimed.

A single device has an effective coverage area starting 5,000 square feet and activates within 18 minutes of time, a press release issued here said.

Instashield medical device is a patent technology backed by science and has received support from TSIC, ARCI and is certified by CCMB and other labs like EMTAC, Vimta, ISO 13485:2016, thus ensuring that it is safe for humans and environment. The brand is registered with MSME, Start-up India and GEM portal with Go green as a sustainable product.

Hitesh M Patel, promoter and director, Instashield says, “The technology created by Chary is a perfect fit for the ongoing Covid pandemic. Therefore, we thought of investing in the technology and giving it a form of a physical product, called Instashield, that can be used in schools, colleges, offices, banks, hospitals, clinics, conference rooms, etc. We intend to take Instashield in the domestic as well as global markets.”

