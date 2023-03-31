Medical education: UG, PG courses in private unaided colleges set to undergo fee revision

06:52 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Hyderabad: Medical education tuition fee for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered by the private unaided professional colleges is set to undergo revision for the next three year block.

Towards this, the Telangana Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee (TAFRC) issued a notification inviting applications from private unaided colleges.

The fee will be determined and fixed for programmes – super speciality medical courses, UG and PG medical courses, UG and PG dental courses, MSc (Nursing), BAMS, BHMS, Homeopathy(PG), BNYS, GNMC, MPH, DMLT, paramedical, BSc (Nursing), PBBSc (Nursing-two years), BSc (MLT), BPT, MPT and allied courses for the block period 2023-2024 to 2025-2026.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government had in last year retained the existing fee structure for the undergraduate medical and dental courses offered by the private unaided colleges for the block period 2021-2023.

This fee was for 23 private unaided medical and 12 dental colleges in the State. While the tuition fee for category A (convener quota) seats was Rs.60,000, category B (management quota) tuition fee ranged between Rs.11.55 lakh and 14.50 lakh and category ‘C’ (NRI quota) fee was a maximum of two times category B fee.

Similarly, the BDS course fee for category A seats was Rs.45,000, category B Rs.4.20 lakh and category C was maximum of 1.25 times of category B. Now, this fee category will be revised.

The private unaided professional colleges’ managements have been asked to submit relevant data relating to the financial year 2022-2023 along with audited financial statements for the years 2022-23, 2021-22 and 2020-21, online on the website http://tafrconline.telangana.gov.in/ between April 1 and 30.

“An institution which is unresponsive or does not submit statements of income & expenditure, audited balance sheets, requirements for developmental needs of immediately preceding year, particulars of expenditure incurred on salaries and infrastructure and other particulars as may be specified (with supporting bills, vouchers or receipts, etc.,) will not be permitted to collect any fee,” TAFRC said.

More details will be available on the website visit from April 1.

