Medical student found hanging in hostel room in Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:22 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Nizamabad: An MBBS student of the Nizamabad medical college was found hanging in the college hostel room on Friday morning.

The second year MBBS student, Sanath, was a native of Peddapalli district.

The Nizamabad Town-I police have registered a case and are investigating.