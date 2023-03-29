| Three Killed Two Injured After Earthmover Crashes Onto Car In Nizamabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:22 AM, Wed - 29 March 23

Representational Image.

Nizamabad: Three persons were killed and two others were injured when an earthmover turned over onto a car in Bhingal area of the district on Wednesday morning. The victims were identified as residents of Morthad in the district.

According to reports, the earthmover driver reportedly lost control and crashed into the car killing three persons traveling in it on the spot. People who witnessed the accident informed the police who pulled the two trapped in the car out and shifted them to the hospital.

A case has been registered and investigation is underway.