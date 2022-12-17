| Meenacchi Meenacchi From Korameenu Out Film To Be Released In Theatres On December 31

‘Meenacchi Meenacchi’, from ‘Korameenu’ out; film to be released in theatres on December 31

A melody titled ‘Meenacchi Meenacchi’ from the film has just been released.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:21 PM, Sat - 17 December 22

Hyderabad: ‘Korameenu’, a raw and rustic film set in the backdrop of Jalaripeta, stars Anand Ravi, Harish Uthaman and Shatru in key roles. The film’s teaser was released recently.

A melody titled ‘Meenacchi Meenacchi’ from the film has just been released. The song is all about the poetic expression that a guy’s feelings take when he wants to convey his fervent emotions to his lover. Love knows no class differences. A poor person and a rich person can fall in love for eternity. The present melody conveys such a sharp reality.

The lyrics of the song go thus: “Meenacchi Meenacchi ninne choodaga.. manasicchi manasicchi nacha ninnuga.. kalaga vachesavu kalleduruga.. alavai laagaavu nannu poorthiga..” Its initial lines, penned by Purnachary, say it all. The pleasant composition by Anantha Narayanan AG is also made special by Sooraj Santhosh’s vocals.

‘Korameenu’ is a gripping tale involving three major characters: a powerful cop, a driver and his wealthy boss. The premise is that of the cop’s moustache getting removed by a mysterious character. Director Sripathy Karri’s film is going to come out in theatres on December 31.

Besides an exciting and creative promo, the film’s first song ‘Thelisindi Ley’ has also been a hit with the audience. It is going to be released in the Telugu States by Maheshwar Reddy on Ganga Entertainments. The songs are being released on Mango Music. While Anantha Narayanan AG has composed the music, Kartheek Koppera serves as the cinematographer.