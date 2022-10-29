Lavanya Tripathi unveils motion poster of ‘Korameenu’

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 05:48 PM, Sat - 29 October 22

Hyderabad: Films set in the backdrop of Jalaripeta can be raw and realistic. Going by that premise, ‘Korameenu’ is going to be an interesting and thrilling film. Starring Anand Ravi, Harish Uthaman and Shatru in key roles, the film’s motion poster was released today by Lavanya Tripathi on social media handles.

Director Sripathy Karri said that the story is set in the backdrop of a fishermen’s colony named Jalaripeta. The film is a roller-coaster ride built on an ego tussle. A fun-loving driver, an arrogant rich man who is his master, and a powerful cop in Vizag are the three most important characters in the story.

The motion poster asks ‘Someone shaved off Meesala Raj’s moustache! Why?’ The BGM in the poster, the setting, and the way the poster shows a young man with a determined look – they all point toward a terrific visual experience.

The film’s cast also includes Kishore Dhatrak, Raja Raveendra, Giridhar, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Indu Kusuma, Prasanna Kumar and RK Naidu, among others.

Produced by Pellakuru Samanya Reddy under the Full Bottle Entertainments banner, the film has Kartheek Koppera as the cinematographer and Anantha Narayanan AG as the music composer.