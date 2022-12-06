‘Telisindi Ley’ song from ‘Korameenu’ out; film to hit screens on December 31

The song launch event was attended by ‘Bimbisara’ maker Vasishta and singer Sunitha. Mango Music is the label on which the song, sung by Parvathy AG, is out.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:10 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

‘Korameenu’, a raw and rustic film set in the backdrop of Jalaripeta, stars Anand Ravi, Harish Uthaman and Shatru in key roles. The film’s teaser was released recently and it has been a big hit. At an event held in Hyderabad, the film’s song ‘Telisindi Ley’ was released.

The makers said that ‘Korameenu’ is a gripping tale involving three major characters: a powerful cop, a driver and his wealthy boss. The cop’s moustache gets shaved off by a mystery character, which is the premise of the film.

Director Sripathy Karri thanked the guests for their support and added that, for any film, the story is the most important ingredient. “Anand Ravi garu has penned a very good story and directing him was like directing my teacher. I have learned a great deal from him. I thank the producer and the entire team for their support. The lyricists and the music director have ensured the best. Our cast members, especially Shatru garu and others, are so dedicated. I grew up in Vizag. That’s why I resolved to show the town in a fresh light in the film,” he added.

Producer Samanya Reddy said, “We decided on the casting while listening to the narration. Shatru and Harish Utthaman were zeroed in on right at the narration stage itself. I thank Ganga Entertainment’s Maheshwar Reddy garu and Mango Music’s Ram on this occasion. The film has shaped up so well.”

‘Bimbisara’ maker Vasishta said that Anand Ravi has succeeded as a writer of ‘Prathinidhi’ and ‘Napolean’. For ‘Korameenu’, he has penned the story and screenplay besides acting as the hero. “I wish the director, producer and the rest of the team all the best,” he added.

Singer Sunitha said that the differences between big and small films have been blurred these days, since content is the king. She hoped that ‘Korameenu’ falls in the category of content-rich cinema. She praised the producer for his passion for quality cinema.

Hero Anand Ravi said, “We have seen murder mysteries and kidnap mysteries. ‘Korameenu’ is the first film that builds a mystery around an important character losing his moustache. This is a genre movie. You can call it a ‘Moustache mystery’. Our film derives its plot from the ‘rich man versus poor man’ template. This is not just a thriller but has got good music.”